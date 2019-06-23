The Fort Smith Board of Directors' spending priorities have only a few changes going into the 2020 budget preparation season.

Finance Director Jennifer Walker said these are essential to preparation, because these determine the most important items are when developing a balanced budget.

“It’s kind of the things you’re holding sacred as your top priority in the budget,” Walker said. “These are the last things that get removed from the budget."

Current spending priorities are Police Department critical equipment, a city-wide employee pay increase, additional contributions for police and fire pensions and the general fund capital improvement program.

One of the few priority adjustments is the need to upgrade the police and fire dispatch software and some equipment.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said it will be a multimillion dollar project due to needs not addressed coming “home to roost.”

The upgrade might not occur in 2020, but making it a priority ensures it remains a top consideration into future planning.

Interim Police Chief Danny Baker said overall equipment upgrades are starting to be less critical as it has previously been due to recent purchases.

Geffken didn’t want to remove the equipment from the spending priorities, though, to encourage the ongoing maintenance and upkeep of the department’s fleet. A seven-year plan was developed by former Chief Nathaniel Clark to help Fort Smith regularly update its capital equipment in smaller batches rather than waiting for everything to reach a critical replacement point.

At-large Director Robyn Dawson asked the board to consider implementing a franchise fee for commercial vendors using the landfill.

“Kyle (Foreman, sanitation director,) is very informed about how that’s worked at other places he’s been,” Dawson said. “I kind of defer to his expertise on that, but that’s something I’d like us to consider. It seems like it’s over $1 million that could be potential revenue that we’re not collecting at the moment.”

That money could be used for sanitation needs, such as equipment and pay raises. Walker also recommended earmarking a percentage of funding to go toward the landfill expansion reserve accounts.

In addition to the spending priority of city-wide pay raises, Ward 2 Director Andre Good and Vice Mayor Kevin Settle want to direct funding toward retentaining employees.

Good said the city’s Human Resources Department was working on an analysis of pay structures, because the high turnover rates are due to the pay scales.

Geffken said it’s all connected. The city needs to hire the right, qualified people and provide proper resources and pay to keep them around.

A study of pay and benefits will begin in the coming weeks to compare all positions within the city to other employers in the city and state.

“We do compete against the likes of ArcBest, ABB and OK Foods,” Geffken said. “That’s where we either pull from or that’s where they go to, or the federal government. That is going forward.”

The city-wide goals which guide department objectives and what ends up being funded also remained mostly unchanged aside from a desire for the city to take a more proactive approach to reaching out to current businesses and seeing if there’s anything the city can do for them, without stepping into the Regional Chamber of Commerce’s role.

There was also a request to add information into the goal about ongoing consent decree work about the steps being taken to renegotiate with the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency.