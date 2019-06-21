The city of Pine Bluff will host the grand opening of the Pine Bluff Aquatics Center, 400 E. 11th Ave., at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29.

The community is invited to attend the event which will include tours, free cold drinks and swimming, according to the Stuff in the Bluff.

The grand opening will feature an official ribbon cutting and free swimming all day beginning at 1 p.m. There will be live remotes and prizes given away from Stack 3 of Power 92 Jams and Pool Boy of Alice 107.7 FM, according to the announcement.

Officials will also be accepting donations to support residents impacted by the recent tornadoes and floods, according to a spokesman.

“We hope you can join us for the grand opening and celebration of this incredible facility,” Mayor Shirley Washington said in a recent news release.

Details: aquatics@cityofpinebluff.com or 870-850-7620.