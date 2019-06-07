Bradley

MB Logging LLC was incorporated by Mason Bigham, 495 Bradley 16 Road, Warren, May 27.

Desha

All Cleand Up Mobile Detail & Car Wash LLC was incorporated by Antonio Givens, 404 E. Second St., Tillar, May 27.

Drew

Friends of John H. Johnson Museum was incorporated by Angela Courtney, 150 Courtney Loop, Halley Junction, May 28.

Manhood/Fatherhood Wholeness Movement/Toy was incorporated by Nathaniel Jones, 870 Maria Drive, Monticello, May 28.

Trooper Trucking LLC was incorporated by Lagarian R. Cross, 135 W. Pope St., Monticello, May 28.

Johnny Singleton Gin Consulting LLC was incorporated by Johnny Singleton, 191 Hazelwood Drive, Monticello, May 29.

Apples Amore LLC was incorporated by Jennifer King, 210 E. Pope St., Monticello, May 28.

Design Build Contractors LLC was incorporated by Jennifer King, 210 E. Pope St., Monticello, May 28.

Hank Thompson Trucking LLC was incorporated by Henry J. Thompson Jr., 506 Lincoln Court, Monticello, May 30.

JB Construction & Inspection LLC was incorporated by Jonathan Grant Barnes, 818 Old Troy Road, Monticello, May 28.

Grant

Channell Realty Inc. was incorporated by Courtney Channell, 4 Sand Dollar, Sheridan, May 28.

Edwards Hvac & Construction LLC was incorporated by Anthony Edwards, 101 Grant 291015, Prattsville, May 29.

Jefferson

Bless 4Ward Initiative Inc. was incorporated by Shaneka Allen, 4606 Faucett Road, Pine Bluff, May 29.

N’joi-Pam Enterprises LLC was incorporated by Pamela Hawkins, 403 Pleasant Drive, Pine Bluff, May 31.

P U R E Soul LLC was incorporated by Denorvell Jamar Hunter, 609 N. Haverty St,, Pine Bluff, May 31.

CKF Properties LLC was incorporated by Chandler Ferrell, 7013 Dollarway Road, White Hall, May 29.