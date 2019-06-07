Plans are well underway for the 63rd Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival to be held Saturday, June 8, through Saturday, June 15.

The annual festival draws people from all parts of the country. Activities include events for all ages, according to a news release.

Activities will begin on Saturday, June 8, with a new event, the La Tour de Tomato, a bike ride through Bradley County. The bike ride will include three distances for the riders to choose for the competition.

The following week’s events will include a quilt show, tomato eating contests, tomato packing contest, steak cook off, turtle races, talent show, All Tomato Luncheon, salsa contest, the 5k Walk and 5k Run; arts and crafts, pageants, parade and entertainment.

Pageants — The 2019 Cutest Baby Contest will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, June 14, and the 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Both will be held at the Warren Cultural Center.

Parade — The Pink Tomato Festival Parade will be held at 10 a.m. June 15.

Entertainment — The free entertainment is always a big part of the annual festival. The headliner band this year will be Restless Heart, taking the stage on Saturday night and on Friday night, Blane Howard will be entertaining. Other entertainers are, Fortunate Sons + One, Parker McKay and Jubilation Jazz. There will be all types of music to enjoy and dance to, including DJ Jam A Lot on Friday and on Saturday night Hispanic Music. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy, a spokesman said.

“Warren and Bradley County invite their neighbors to join them as we celebrate another great Pink Tomato Festival. Come and enjoy. You will not be disappointed,” a spokesman said.

During the festival, there will be vendors offering a large variety of food. The grand finale on Saturday night will be the giant fireworks show.

Details: Bradley County Chamber of Commerce, 870-226-5225 or check the website www.pinktomatofestival.com for a lineup of all the events.