Charis Health and Wellness Clinic is announcing the opening of their new facility in at 7500 Dollarway Road, Suite 403, in White Hall.

The facility will open on Tuesday, June 18.

According to a news release, the clinic is the result of a merge of Southeast Arkansas Preventive Health, formerly the office of Dr. Rose Pace, and the new entity.

Kanisher Wooten-Caldwell and Merkessie Redix are both nurse practitioners from Jefferson County. Together they have a combined 30-plus years of experience, the news release said.

“The demand for quality, timely and efficient primary care providers in White Hall, Pine Bluff, and surrounding areas is the driving force perpetuating our drive for success here at Charis Health and Wellness Clinic,” Wooten-Caldwell said.

“Our new clinic will help increase access to high quality, affordable healthcare for people who live in and around Southeast Arkansas. We are proud to be able to provide quality holistic care to everyone in our community including the needs of the underserved,” Redix said.

According to Kanisher Wooten-Caldwell, “God has enabled us the opportunity to give back to our community and we are so grateful. Our mission at CHWC is to enhance the well-being of the community by providing comprehensive care services including prevention and health education; holistically.”

CHWC is staffed by nurse practitioners who specialize in family health care and can diagnose, treat and write prescriptions for common illnesses such as strep, ear, eye, and respiratory infections, the news release said.

Minor wounds and abrasions, sprains, strains, and joint pain are also treated. At CHWC, common vaccinations for conditions such as influenza, tetanus, pneumonia and hepatitis A & B are available.

CHWC will provide comprehensive services for all ages including pediatric, adolescent, adult and the geriatric population, the news release said.

Prevention and Wellness services offered at Charis Health and Wellness Clinic include screening and monitoring for diabetes, hypertension, elevated cholesterol, tuberculosis, sports physicals, contraceptive care, motion sickness prevention, DOT assessments, and smoking cessation. Services will also consist of a comprehensive weight loss program.

In addition, Kanisher and Merkessie can evaluate and treat common skin conditions such as acne, dermatitis, rosacea and skin tag removal.