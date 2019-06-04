Arkansas Tech University at Russellville recently announced its Dean’s List for undergraduate students for the spring 2019 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean’s List. Southeast Arkansas students include:

WHITE HALL —- Colton Michael Barrett (4.0), Madison Grace Craig (4.0), Kendall Brooke Ellison (4.0), Jordan Taylor Gober (4.0), Katelyn Grace Griffith, Charlee Rebekah Holland (4.0), Kayla Nicole Jenkins (4.0), Adam Russell Johnston, Blake Edward Needler, Colton Wade Peyton, Lizzie Michelle Rhodes, Kashauna Rochelle Shepherd, Michael Aaron Spadoni, Zachary Thomas Spadoni, Austin Drake Terrell (4.0), Mykenzie Denise Williams; and WILMAR —- Abby Nell Sass.

ALTHEIMER —- Keonna Lashae Thomas (4.0); DEWITT —- Rebekah Jade Wright (4.0); FORDYCE —- Zoe Kate Ledbetter (4.0); GRADY —- Alan Jivir J. Mejia Santana; HENSLEY —- Isaac James Ford; HERMITAGE —- John Bailey Harrod, Lane Ford Richard (4.0);

KINGSLAND —- Payne Edwin Grist; PINE BLUFF —- Kady Elizabeth Donham, Gabriel Allen Harris, Robert Austin Smith, Drew Morris Wade;

REDFIELD —- Nicholas Kyle Cheshier; RISON —- Nathan Lee Hendrix, Jordan Lee Hurst (4.0), Chandler James Knowles, Blair Ashton Miller (4.0), Claire Elise Stover;

SHERIDAN —- Olivia Deann Blaylock (4.0), Hope Emily Emerson (4.0), Jacob Ryan Holloway, Hayden Matthew Lewellen (4.0), Hanna Lea McClendon (4.0), Maranda Dawn McLemore (4.0), Kaelyn Elizabeth Mills, Sarah Grace Moore (4.0), Brittney Nichole Osborn, Austin Lane Pruitt (4.0), Justin Lane Pruitt, Kirsten Lynne Reese (4.0), Hunter Allen Taylor, Steven Mark Wheeler;