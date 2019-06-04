With floodwaters receding several feet by Monday afternoon, despite a torrential noon downpour, major highway arteries in the area are beginning to reopen and local officials are planning to begin damage assessments by the end of the week.

Arkansas Department of Transportation District Engineer Chad Adams said late Monday the Garrison Avenue-U.S. 64 bridge, which was closed at 11 p.m. May 26, was being reopened to allow westbound traffic. Arkansas 23 was also opened to traffic in Franklin County on Monday after having a section closed due to flooding.

“It’s a significant statement to make that the river is at 36.45 and falling,” Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said in a 4 p.m. press conference.

Because of heavy rains in Oklahoma and Kansas the river reached its highest recorded height of 40.79 feet on Friday, May 31.

About 500 homes have been flooded in Fort Smith, and another 45 homes have been flooded in Central City and Lavaca, according to Hudson. Power and utilities have also been cut off from some homes that were near flooded areas.

Travis Cooper, deputy director of Sebastian County Emergency Management, strongly encouraged residents who have been impacted by the flooding to document their damages with photographs and a measuring device for scale. This and other state agencies will also begin damage assessments when the water has uncovered at least 95 percent of the flooded homes.

“The assessment process that will go to FEMA is key for reimbursement,” Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken said. “We need everyone still to have their patience so damage can be assessed by authorities, and then we can move into the total recovery process.”

Geffken said sandbags that have been touched by floodwaters should not be reused and the city would eventually be able to take them to the landfill. Sandbags that are clean and not touched by floodwater can be collected and transported by volunteer groups.

Debris from the flood can not be burned or composted and will also go to the landfill. Geffken said the city of Fort Smith will work with Sebastian County in collecting flood debris.

Lance McAvoy, deputy director of Operations for Fort Smith Utility Department, said he expects the department to have access to some of the 12 wastewater pump stations that have been shutdown for the past week due to flooding. The city has 23 pump stations. McAvoy said there were 11 manhole covers removed near the 12 pump stations to increase the flow of floodwater away from homes.

Jimmie Deer, building official for Fort Smith Development Services, and OG&E spokesperson Rob Ratley both stressed the importance of safety for residents returning to their homes. Deer said a licensed electrical engineer should be hired to inspect electrical components in the home.

Danny Baker, interim police chief for the Fort Smith Police Department, said the next phase of response to the flooding is to set up more observation points for potential theft.

Matthew Hicks, administrator for the Sebastian County Health Department, said people should not let their children play in the floodwater because of contaminants and no food that has touched the floodwater should be eaten. Hicks said it would be best to even get rid of canned food if it has been submerged in flood water. To keep out mold spores, Hicks also encouraged using a mask when inspecting a flooded home.

A storehouse of goods for people impacted by the flooding has been created by the United Way of Fort Smith at the former Sears in Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., with hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"To quote Mayor McGill, the waters are receding and hope is rising," United Way of Fort Smith President Eddie Lee Herndon said.