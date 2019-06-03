The record amounts of rainfall in the Arkansas River basin is due to climate change, according to the Arkansas Citizens' Climate Lobby.

Several members of the Arkansas Citizens Climate Lobby will attend the 10th annual Citizens’ Climate International Conference in Washington, D.C., next week.

The conference will be held June 8-10. Area residents Christina May, the Rev. Sonna B.Key, and Robert McAfee will be attend. All are members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Fort Smith Chapter and are part of a team of 14 conference-bound Arkansans.

“Citizens’ Climate Lobby is focused on educating climate advocates and advancing effective solutions," McAfee, a climatologist, explains in a news release. "We can see the devastating effects of climate change right here in Fort Smith. There’s little doubt that climate change has made it possible for the record amounts of rain to fall for weeks throughout the Arkansas River basin. Warmer air retains more moisture and fuels larger precipitation events — both in amounts and area covered.”

Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s national organization tapped Key to co-lead “Diversity Training for an Empowered CCL”, one of three Saturday afternoon training sessions.

“I’m excited to represent CCL Arkansas and our Tornadoes Region (Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma) at the conference as a presenter," Key said. "And I am honored to be a part of a local and international organization (Citizens’ Climate Lobby) that values the importance of all voices being at the table.”

On June 11, 1,400 Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers, including May, Key and McAfee will meet with members of Congress. They will be advocating for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This bipartisan legislation was introduced into both the House and Senate in 2018. It has been reintroduced into the House (H.R. 763) and currently has 40 co-sponsors.

The Arkansas Citizens’ Climate League a local 501(c)3 assisted with making the conference trip possible. In total, the Climate League provided eight travel scholarships to Arkansans and assisted with lodging costs.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit grass-roots advocacy organization with 549 active chapters primarily in the U.S. and Canada, including seven in Arkansas. CCL prioritizes respectful engagement and building political will for climate solutions, the release adds. For more information, log onto www.citizensclimatelobby.org.