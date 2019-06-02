Many areas in southeast Arkansas are seeing population declines, according to the latest census estimates.

The Pine Bluff/White Hall area has seen drops since the last full census was conducted in 2010. The census updates populations with estimates throughout the decade between full counts.

As far as larger cities are concerned, Pine Bluff and Little Rock are exceptions to the trend of large cities that are seeing growth. Pine Bluff’s population dropped by thousands during the past decade, from 49,083 counted in 2010 to 42,271 estimated in 2018.

White Hall’s population is now estimated at 5,054, down from 5,546 in 2010. This is the first decline seen in the city’s population between census counts.

In 1970, the city had 1,300 residents; in 1980, 2,214 residents called White Hall home; the city had 3,849 residents in 1990; and 4,732 residents lived in the community in 2000, according to census data.

Jefferson County’s population is just over 70,000, according to a 2016 census estimate. That’s down from 77,435 in 2010, the last official count.

Demographers said rural areas continue to shrink as urban areas grow. Economists note it's consistent with more job opportunities in cities, though the census statistics show big cities in the U.S. aren't growing like they used to.

The figures released Thursday indicate that populations in 73 Arkansas cities and towns have declined at least 10% since 2010.

But the state has been above average across the U.S. in population and housing increases. Arkansas has 36 cities and towns in the top 1,000 for population growth, which is higher than all but eight states.

Alison Wright, associate research/extension specialist at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, said the small size of towns in the state may have added to their higher percentage declines.

Largely, the population trend in Arkansas is "distinct areas where the population is growing but the majority of the state is losing population," Wright added.

David Sorto, a research associate at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's Center for Business and Economic Research, said the places in Arkansas with budding populations have economic opportunities surrounding their major institutions.

Cities flourish when they have major research universities, state government operations, military bases, harbors, "quality infrastructure," or are close to the major economic areas in Arkansas, Sorto noted.