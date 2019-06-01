The Hot Springs Area Community Foundation has provided a $4,000 grant to Project HOPE Food Bank in support of their School Backpack Program. The Hot Springs Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation, is a nonprofit organization that helps Arkansans protect, grow, and direct their charitable dollars to meet community needs.

The grant will be used to help school children struggling with food insecurity throughout 11 area school districts.

Feeding America’s Mapthe- Meals website shows 1 in 4 Garland County children faces food insecurity, and schools in neighboring counties do not fare much better.

The School Backpack Program provides backpacks for food-insecure children to take home on Friday. Each backpack contains six meals and two snacks, supplying food when school meals are not available and there is insufficient food at home. The program helps children struggling with food insecurity have the nutrition needed to maintain basic health and well-being, giving them a chance for success in school equal to that of their well-fed counterparts.

The School Backpack Program has grown from the 15,000 pounds of food distributed in 2015 to 2018’s distribution of 100,000 pounds of food. Last year, the program sent home 25,000 backpacks and provided 25,500 healthy after-school snacks. Currently the program serves 800 children in five Arkansas counties: Garland, Montgomery, Pike, Hot Spring, and Grant.

The program’s ability to make large-lot purchases through national food brokers is a large factor in this recent growth. However, grants and donations are vital to the program’s ongoing success.

The foundation’s generous donation will help food-insecure children have the nutrition they need for health and well-being.

If you would like to help fight child hunger in and around the community, come by Project HOPE Food Bank at 915b Gaines Avenue or visit their website at www.projecthope-foodbank.org .