Local authors Mary Lou Moran and Jerry Davis attended the Oklahoma Writers’ Federation Inc. Turning the Page Conference May 3 through 4 in Oklahoma City.

The two writers brought home a total of five awards in writing contests offered by the conference.

Moran, writer, actor, and storyteller received two awards for short stories, “Cycle of Life and Road Rage to Tears.” She was also recognized for a blog, “Things No One Told Me About Being on a Board.”

Davis, a writer, actor, and director achieved a first place award for “The Mall-Teasers’ Flamingo,” a screenplay. He also received an award for an inspirational article about senior theater, “Never Too Late to be a Star.”

Moran and Davis have collaborated on many playscripts and have acted in and

directed local and area theatrical productions. They are board members of the Association of Senior Arts Programs, and directors of Carousel Theater Workshops for Seniors. The organization is currently building a writing critique group, a playwriting group, and a series of acting classes for the summer. For more information about these groups, contact SrArts@aol.com.

The OWFI Conference featured 34 contest categories, 2 days of educational programming and keynote speaker, Meg Gardiner, an Edgar-winning thriller novelist. Each contest entry received a detailed critique by a successful author.