A single-vehicle wreck on Wednesday beneath an overpass in Poteau killed one person.

The deceased, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Spiro, was one of four people in a 2010 Honda Civic that around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday struck an underpass support structure curb and support pillar near the Cavanal Scenic Expressway while eastbound on Witteville Drive. Poteau police said alcohol "may have been a factor" in the wreck after they found open containers of liquor inside the vehicle, a Police Department news release states.

The driver and two other passengers were transported to Fort Smith hospitals after the wreck. Two had incapacitating injuries.

Investigators determined the driver of the vehicle lost control while eastbound on Witteville Drive while he approached the underpass and continued east after the vehicle crossed the center line. The vehicle struck the curb to the north, traveled east and then collided with the support pillar.

Poteau police took a blood sample from the driver and sent it to a laboratory, the release states. Results are pending examination of the blood sample.