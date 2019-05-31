A Booneville native recently joined the staff at U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman's Washington, D.C., office.

Kayley Corley of Booneville joined the congressman’s staff May 28 as his legislative correspondent. She graduated in May 2019 with a master's degree in public service and administration from the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

Other transitions at Westerman's D.C. office include Nick Lisowski of Rogers becoming Westerman's legislative assistant following two years as his legislative aide. Lisowski has handeld the Fourth District constituent mailings and also oversaw several legislative issues, including veterans affairs and education. Lisowski will take on the portfolio of health care and other issues left from Emily Mace when she leaves Westerman’s office June 7 to join the staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) as his health care counsel.

Mace received her undergraduate degree in Searcy and has been the congressman’s legislative assistant for two years, covering health care, labor, welfare, budget and judiciary legislation. With an extensive legal background and health care knowledge, Mace was instrumental in crafting the Fair Care Act, which Westerman introduced in February 2019, a news release states.