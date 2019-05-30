Every Thursday, 8 a.m. until noon, from May through September farmers, bakers and artisans set up attractive booths to provide opportunities for Villagers to select just-harvested vegetables, finely made crafts, photographs, freshly baked goods and more. You will find vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, herbs, green beans and other delicious produce. On a recent Thursday, one vendor had squash blossoms, another offered purple bell peppers.

Alongside the vegetable booths may be artisans with photographs, carved flagstonesteppingstones, jewelry, specialty pens, signs, knitted and crocheted items, baked goods both sweet and savory, and grown-fromseed pots of herbs, flowers or vegetables for your garden. The mix of vendors varies from week-to-week, so the products available also vary.

Since 2014 the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association has been sponsoring the Green Market farmers and artisans’ market at Grove Park, 1105 DeSoto Boulevard.

Recreation staffer Michael Bynaker said there were about 24 vendors signed up so far this year. Not all come every week.

The first 2019 market day dawned with rain. Quickly a back-up plan emerged to move the market to the Porte-cochère at the Woodlands Auditorium. That has now become the permanent back-up plan for rainy market days. So, if you drive to the park on a rainy Thursday morning and no one is there, turn in to the Woodlands parking lot, instead.

Parking is available across Ecuestre Drive from the market and in the Woodlands parking lot. A short trail was built from the eastern Woodlands parking lot to the Hernando Trail which runs parallel to DeSoto through Grove Park and in front of Woodlands.

Grove Park also hosts monthly Rock Porch concerts, which on June 1 presents Lee Street Lyrical, a 2019 Arkansas Country Music nominee acoustic duo. Bring your chair and enjoy the music along with burgers and hot dogs vended by the POA. The park is also the site of Fall Fest and the Christmas lighting celebrations. Picnic tables and a small playground are also available year-round.

Those interested in selling at the market may contact Michelle Brown at the Ponce de Leon Center office or call 922-4231. Visit https://www.facebook. com/GreenMarketHSV for more information about the Green Market, and visit www.explorethevillage. com for information about upcoming Rock Porch Sessions, held the first Saturday of the month from May to October. Select member resources then click on the event tickets box.