A call out for Artisans, Crafters and Farmers is going out to participate in the Maker’s Market. The Maker’s Market is a chance for them to present their wares to everyone and bring people downtown. The Market takes place on the Courthouse Lawn from 9:00 until 2:00 p.m. on June 8, June 22, July 8, July 30 and August 3.

The cost to set up a booth is $10. Items must be homemade.