Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council recently held its Spring Council in the county extension service conference room.

Debbie James, Jefferson County EHC president, welcomed everyone to event and also led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, according to a news release.

Marnette Reed, vice president, recognized the clubs and their responsibilities: Decorations — Willing Workers of White Hall, Registration — New Horizons, Hostesses — Heart-N-Hands, Clean Up — Grace Willing Workers and Lunch Bunch.

Camden Road EHC was in charge of collecting the community service items which consisted of non-perishable food for Neighbor-to-Neighbor, Salvation Army, White Hall Food Pantry, and the Transformation Project at Centennial Fellowship Church.

Brenda Robinson, president-elect, led the group in the EHC Creed. The roll was called by Vivian Gerlach, secretary. The inspiration was given by Margaret Thomas, inspiration chairwoman.

Reed introduced the speaker, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, a former educator and adminisrator in the Pine Bluff School District. Washington spoke on the importance of homemaking in training children and molding character in children, as well as the importance of passing on strong values to future generations. Everyone should encourage children and set a positive example for them to follow. She also spoke on moving Pine Bluff forward, according to the release.

Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent, and James presented the Years of Service Awards to the following EHC members: Five Year — Vivian Gerlach, Shirley Shelley, Rosa Wilburn, Dianna Winfree, Tamieka Shelby Golden, Marpessa Beard, Felma Evans, Bertha Reed, Pearline Rivers, and Dorriss Tatum; Ten Year — Carol Hastings, Ruth James, Kaye Richardson, Doris Turbeville, Linda Works, Sarah Hester; Fifteen Year — Beverly Gilcrest, Kathy Rogers; Twenty Year — Sue Holdford; and Thirty Year — Nancy Rosen, Peggie Barbaree, Jo Ann Carr, and Marnette Reed.

Kizer, James and Robinson presented gifts of appreciation to the out-going officers and committee chairmen.

Kizer installed the following officers for 2019-2021: President — Brenda Robinson, President Elect — Dot Hart, Vice -President — Cheri Aronowitz, Secretary — Vicky Inich, Treasurer — Delores Kelley, and Parliamentarian — Debbie James.

The room was decorated with pots containing spring plants which were given as door prizes. After the distribution of door prizes, James reminded the group of the AEHC State Meeting in Hot Springs and the Bird Banding Educational/Fellowship Tour.

After Kelley led the group in the Homemaker’s Prayer, the group was adjourned to a pot luck luncheon.

University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research Programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.