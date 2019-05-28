Unified Christian Alliance held its 22nd annual Baccalaurate Service to award scholarships May 5. The event was held at Breath of Life Church and the featured speaker was the Rev. Dennis Wilson, pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Scholarships were awarded to 10 area high school seniors who plan to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Recipients received the following scholarships:

Marissa Bones, a senior at Pine Bluff High School, received $1,000. She is the daughter of Keith and Monica Bones and a member of Holy Tabernacle at Holly Grove.

Chelsea Sims, a senior at Dollarway High School, received $500. She is the daughter of Charlotte Thomas and a member of New Birth Baptist Church.

Gerrod White, a senior at Watson Chapel High School, received $500. He is the son of Gerald White and Diana Wiley and a member of Breath of Life Church.

Jordan Racy-Woods, a senior at White Hall High School, received the Catherine Powell Memorial Scholarship of $500. He is the son of LaTasha and Lafayette Woods Jr. and a member of Full Counsel Ministry.

Samaria Marche’ Jackson, a senior at White Hall High School, received the Sandra Jones Memorial Scholarship of $500. She is the daughter of Letonia Boswell and Samuel Jackson Jr. and a member of Kingdom of God Ministries.

Charles J. Harris III, a senior at Pine Bluff High School, received the Ida P. Jones Memorial Scholarship of $500. He is the son of Charles Harris Jr. and Marisa Harris and a member of New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church.

Pahu’ar Grissom, a senior at Pine Bluff High School, received $250. She is the daughter of Erica Williams and a member of First Assembly of God.

Theophilus Smith Jr., a senior at Watson Chapel High School, received $250. He is the son of Theophilus and Patrye Smith and a member of New Town Missionary Baptist Church.

Kiya Anderson, a senior at Dollarway High School, received $250. She is the daughter of Kimberly Anderson and a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Errayionna Jackson, a senior at Pine Bluff High School, received $250. She is the daughter of Lynnette Moore and Moses Jackson.

Unified Christian Alliance Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to local high school students who plan to attend UAPB. The president is Jennifer L. Lee. Board members are Douglas Allen, Brittany Austin, Joyce Butler, Chrishauna Roberts, Dexter Lee, Betty LaGrone, Jean Hololman and Carl Whimper.