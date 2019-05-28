While a rising Arkansas River threatens more homes in Fort Smith, many farmers have already seen water inundate their fields, disrupting harvesting and planting schedules and washing away crops already planted.

And if farmers haven’t seen their lands along the Arkansas River flood, they’re keeping an eye to the sky for a potential deluge of rain across the area this week.

“We’ll wait and see and hope and pray,” said Matt Crabtree, president of the Farmers Cooperative and a farmer himself in the Kibler bottoms in southern Crawford County.

Most of the land Crabtree farms is behind the 26 miles of levees on the north side of the river, which not only protect the farmland but also low-lying areas of Van Buren, from downtown to the Industrial Park.

The Arkansas River is projected to reach 42.5 feet — possibly as early as Wednesday afternoon — and stay there for several days, according to the National Weather Service’s Arkansas Red-Basin River Forecast Center. The river is already in record territory in Van Buren and Fort Smith, making already anxious farmers and residents along the river even more worried.

Brad Thomas, Crawford County Emergency Management director, was driving along the levees to monitor their integrity Sunday afternoon as water continued to climb. He said the levees are designed for a river level of 45 feet, which is still higher than the forecasted crest of 42.5 feet at Van Buren.

“They’re holding up real well,” Thomas said.

In discussions with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he said they expect inundation maps to stay the same, but they continue to constantly monitor water levels and the integrity of the levees, ready to take action should the need arise.

“We’re always prepared,” Thomas said.

Many farmers along the river have already seen devastation from the flooding, from the Tucker bottoms near the Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15 in Oklahoma to Ozark, where the flood record is forecast to be broken late Tuesday or early Wednesday and exceed that record by two feet, possibly cresting Thursday morning. That includes flooding in Moffett, where authorities Sunday night closed U.S. 64 between Fort Smith and Roland, including the Garrison Avenue Bridge in downtown Fort Smith.

Mike Alexander was watching drone footage over his farmland in the Tucker bottoms, and it was not a comforting sight, he said.

“We have maybe one acre, two acres of land not under water,” Alexander said. They have about 640 acres in the area planted now, he said.

Alexander remembers his father talking about the catastrophic flood of 1943, but said most people around today weren’t alive for that flood. But many working the area now know what high floods were like, experiencing them as recently as 2015. Alexander said that flood not only ruined crops, but eroded away parts of the field.

With the river now in new territory, “it’s hurry up and wait right now,” Alexander said.

And the end of May and early June is a prime time for field work, with wheat nearing harvest, soybeans going in the ground and corn starting to reach the sky.

“Insurance will cover part of it, but not all,” Alexander said.

Rob Anderson, spokesperson for the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation, said it’s hard to know the full scope of the flood’s impact at this point, but “I know a lot of our farmers in the river zone are doing all they can at the moment to prepare or cope.”

Farmers behind the levee in Crawford County now have another concern on the horizon: Forecasts are calling for possibly as much as 5 inches of rain in the next seven days, with 3-4 inches expected to fall from storms Tuesday night and Wednesday. That, Crabtree said, would make a difficult situation worse.

The levee has a series of gates that close during high water events in the Arkansas River to prevent water from breaching the levees. However, those gates also let water drain out of the farmland. When they’re closed, like they have been for about the past two weeks, that water just stays, Crabtree said.

“If we get rain like they’re predicting, the water can get out while the gates are down,” said Crabtree, who is also on the Crawford County levee board. “Everything flows to the river. It can’t go anywhere.”

In the meantime, Crabtree said he is as prepared as he can be, and all there is to do now is wait.

“We haven’t ever been here before,” Crabtree said.