Members of the military who lost their lives were remembered during a ceremony at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith on Sunday.

In his introductory remarks, Marshall Murphy, director of the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, said Americans have commemorated Memorial Day since 1868, remembering service members in death and celebrating their lives. However, it is easy to lose sight of the day's true meaning with the passage of time.

"It is now considered by many as the unofficial start of summer, to be filled with swimming, barbecues and bargains at your favorite stores," Murphy said. "Despite these changes, our deep sense of patriotism and civic pride ensures we continue to honor the fallen with displays of the flag, parades and participating in events like this one."

It is said, according to Murphy, people each die two deaths. The first death is when breath leaves a person for the last time while the second is the last time that person's name is spoken or their story is told by someone else. It is the latter the National Cemetery Administration is dedicated to ensuring never happens, with the organization tasking those present with the same mission.



"It is vital that we safeguard the legacies of our service members so they continue to live in perpetuity," Murphy said. "It is also essential that we preserve our history, sharing it with future generations so we remain strong as a nation and never forget the sacrifices given to ensure our liberties."

Murphy asked the guests to honor and remember service members every day, and encourage others to do so as well.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill introduced the keynote speaker, Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry, adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard. The program for the event states Berry has earned more than 25 medals and ribbons for his outstanding service in the armed forces, and has had a number of assignments ranging from Fort Smith to the Osan Air Base in South Korea. McGill said Berry was recently appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson as Secretary of the Department of the Military.

In regard to Americans who served in the military and are laid to rest, Berry said it is their loyalty to America and courage that has made the country what it is today and what it has been for more than two centuries: "The world's most indispensable nation, the land of the free and the home of the brave."

"Regardless of which military branch they served, the Army, the Navy, the Air Force or the Marines, this day belongs to all of them, just as it belongs to the vast generations of patriots who came before them," Berry said. "From the Minutemen who won our independence to today's warriors turning back aggression all around the world, this line of Americans, to risk their lives for this land, their ideals and the people that they love, is long and never-ending. Each of them is a part of our patriotic legacy."

Berry said America will never forget its service members and veterans, as well as the prisoners of war and missing in action who have yet to be accounted for.

"This is our solemn promise of a grateful nation," Berry said. "We will also not forget the families who have served alongside these Americans and laid to rest in these solemn grounds, for they, too, have served in sacrifice, and they deserve our thanks and admiration."