A fishing derby, sponsored by Challenged Outdoorsmen, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Crenshaw Springs Pond located behind the water park. The derby is free.

Lunch and fishing supplies will be provided.

Challenged Outdoorsmen Of America is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization organized to provide persons with disabilities and disadvantaged youth unlimited opportunities in the outdoors, according to the organization’s website.

“COA's goal is to develop honesty, good fellowship, self-discipline, team play and self-assurance. With your generous support, we can make a difference,” the website says.

More information is available by calling Robert at (870) 917-7765, or Stephen at (870) 917-0268, or Jenn at (870) 550-8666. Details: www.coaarkansas.com.