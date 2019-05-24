The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will offer summer camps for students ages 7-17 beginning Monday, June 3.

Registration is open and students can explore topics such as art, engineering, technology, game design and development, filmmaking, and theatre.

Camps include:

Theatre Camp — 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 3–28:

Students ages 13–17 will learn all aspect of theater production from directing to acting, from scenery construction to light and sound design. Through theater, students will practice creativity and innovation while they improve their skills in performance, collaboration, and technology. Theater Camp will culminate in a junior production to be determined by the theatre camp director, according to a news release.

Theatre Jr. Camp — 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday June 17–28:

This camp for ages 7-12 will introduce the basic concepts of storytelling, acting technique and production tech. Students will participate in lively drama games designed to support aspiring actors. The camp will culminate with a student skit performed for family and friends.

Art I Camp — 9 a.m.–noon Monday through Friday, June 10–14:

Art Camp I for ages 7-12 combines lessons in drawing, painting, printmaking, and sculpture with exploration of current ASC art exhibitions. Students will create 2D and 3D projects, and focus not only on artistic methods and working with different media, but also on the creative process itself.

Art II Camp — 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 22–26:

Art Camp II is an upper-level course for ages 13-17 that delves more in depth into visual art with intensive projects. Students will create 2D and 3D projects.

STEAM Camp — 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 15–19:

STEAM camp for ages 13-17 is split into engineering and technology, then game design and development. Patrons can take a single section or both at a discounted price, according to the release.

Engineering & Technology — 9 a.m.–noon Monday through Friday, July 15–19:

Through hands-on building and experimentation, students will be introduced to electric circuits, LEDs and switches, stop-motion animation, beginning computer coding and apps, conductors and semi-conductors, programming motors and app development.

Game Design & Development — 1–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 15–19:

Through virtual development, students will be introduced to the fundamentals for creating a game through computer programming and animation, creative problem solving, mathematics, storytelling and teamwork.

Film Camp — 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 8–12:

Students will be immersed in both the technology and the creative and artistic aspects of filmmaking. They will explore storytelling as an art form, develop a film idea, shoot video, record audio, and edit their creation.

To register or for details, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Scholarships are also available.