LeFlore County authorities on Wednesday arrested two brothers during a standoff for alleged assaults and threats that stemmed from a violated protective order.

Paul "Keith" Woolery was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on a police officer, threatening a violent act in the presence of a police officer and violation of a protective order. Wayne Woolery was arrested on suspicion of communicating a violent act in the presence of an officer. Wayne Woolery allegedly told deputies he could burn a house down after his brother resisted arrest and threatened to harm officers from inside the same house.

LeFlore County sheriff's deputies initially tried to arrest Paul Woolery around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 200 block of Chickasaw Avenue in Wister to serve him a protective order. When they knocked on the door, Woolery cursed at the deputies, ran to the back of the residence and threatened to burn down the house or blow it up, according to authorities. He also said he would shoot all the officers there and force them to shoot him, authorities said.

Paul Woolery for several days had threatened to burn the house down, authorities said. He also told deputies he had rigged booby traps and possible explosives in the house, according to authorities.

Officials knew from previous incidents that Paul Woolery had gunpowder, tannerite and several firearms in the residence, authorities said. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Wister police helped the deputies secure the scene while they waited for OHP tactical troopers to address the incident.

Before the tactical troopers could get there, Paul Woolery ran out the front door and charged at two LeFlore County deputies, according to a news release. Officers Tased Woolery and took him into custody.

Wayne Woolery after his brother's arrest told a sheriff's investigator that he would "just have to light a match to the house and burn it" since his brother was in custody, the release states. He was arrested shortly afterward.

Prosecutors may press further charges against Keith Woolery if members of the OHP bomb squad and the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office find anything illegal inside the residence, the release states.