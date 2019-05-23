The White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, will hold a Memorial Day Program, at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, in memory of KIA/MIA and Gold Star Families. The community is invited to attend to support and honor all veterans, according to a news release.

The keynote speaker will be Cpt. Brian Hutchinson, senior army instructor at White Hall High School.

Other speakers include Darryl Shumaker and Boe Fontaine. Glen Minor will place the memorial wreath.

“If anyone wishes to place a wreath at the monument, you may do so before the program begins,” according to the release.

Music will be provided by the Pine Bluff Community Band. Motorcycle riders will ride in just before the program begins.