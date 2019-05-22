The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host several events in June.

Live@5 featuring Platinum Hits — 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 7:

The R&B band Platinum Hitz comes back to perform for Live@5. ASC hosts musicians who play genres focused in jazz, blues, and rock & roll on the first Friday of every month. Two hours of live entertainment costs $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided and guests must be 21 or older to enter. This event is sponsored by M. K. Distributors Inc., according to a news release.

Second Saturday Family FunDay “Pedal Power” — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 8:

The community is invited to join the center for a pedal-powered event using bikes to create art and harness the electrical power of kinetic energy during the Second Saturday Family FunDay program. FunDay offers monthly hands-on arts, science, and theatre activities. Activities are led by visiting artists, local art educators, and ASC staff. The event is free and everyone is invited to participate. FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation Inc.

The Micro & Macro of Landscape, by Lens & Brush — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 15:

Landscape artist Lourdes Valverde, featured in the current Traveling Arts Fiesta exhibition, “Our Front Porch,” will discuss and demonstrate her techniques for capturing landscapes with photography and painting. Exhibition curator and artist Jeannie Stone will lead the discussion between the artist and guests. The event is free and no registration is required.

Eviction Quilts by James Matthews — Opening reception, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 27:

ASC will host an opening reception for documentary artist James Matthews from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 27. The exhibit, Eviction Quilts, will be on display through Saturday, Sept. 28. Matthews has archived evictions within Little Rock through a series of quilts made from clothes and bedding left curbside.

“The quilts document personal and physical loss, while also transforming the fragments into something that speaks to function and comfort,” according to a news release.

The reception is free and open to the public. This exhibit is sponsored by Relyance Bank and the Arkansas Arts Council.

Details: asc701.org/.