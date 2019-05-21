Widowed more than a quarter century ago – shortly after moving to Hot Springs Village– JoNancy Linn Sundberg has dedicated her life to improving the lives of others.

Suffering the loss of her husband, Bob, in a 1993 motor-vehicle accident, Sundberg has nurtured a strong belief that she has a ministry to those who are experiencing loss.

Arkansas Hospice, Arkansas Hospice Foundation and friends honored Sundberg last Thursday, with an 80th-birthday luncheon in Hot Springs. She received the Foundation's inaugural Gifts of Kindness Award.

Thanking everyone, Sundberg spoke of the importance of her faith in God, the value of helping others and the love and service Arkansas Hospice extends to grieving families.

“There’s so many ways we can help them financially,” she said. A gift in honor or in memory of a loved one helps Arkansas Hospice buffer the pain for patients and families in similar loss.

And in one example of planned giving, donors can create a charitable gift annuity to receive a fixed income and ultimately, serve the Foundation’s work, “when God calls us home.”

Sundberg received a standing ovation after her comments.

Active in Village Bible Church in numerous roles, Sundberg created Village Bible’s GriefShare to help others experiencing loss. She’s also a member of Hot Springs Village Players and its Readers Theater, serves on the advisory board of Good Samaritan Society of Hot Springs Village and compiles books to minister to the grieving.

And she’s a staunch backer of Arkansas Hospice – described at the luncheon as a “faithful member of the Arkansas Hospice Hot Springs Advisory Council.”

Community-based nonprofit Arkansas Hospice is the state’s largest hospice care provider, serving 43 counties, including the Hot Springs In-patient Center.

Sundberg is a long-time member of the Towbin Heritage Society, the Foundation’s program for planned giving.

“JoNancy has been an advocate and supporter of Arkansas Hospice for many years, and has truly shared her conviction about our services in many ways: through sharing with friends when she knew they could beneﬁt from hospice, from learning some of the ‘ins and outs’ of the way hospice works so she could speak knowledgeably, to sharing ﬁnancially through becoming the first Towbin Society member from the Hot Springs office,” said communications manager David Edwards.

Planned gifts, sometimes known as estate or deferred gifts, are “far more than a tax benefit or sensible financial donation,” he said. “They offer a way to share with your family and others your values and what is most important to you, giving you an opportunity to make a lasting difference.

“The late Dr. Eugene J. Towbin believed in the mission of Arkansas Hospice. He envisioned a community of expert and compassionate care – the best, most complete medical, emotional and spiritual care available – yet still embracing each individual’s dignity and unique needs. Dr. Towbin’s dedication and vision for providing world-class end-of-life care was our inspiration,” Edwards said.

As a charitable organization, Arkansas Hospice provides the same high-quality care to all in need, regardless of ability to pay, he said.

While holding placemats picturing Gifts of Kindness recipients, Arkansas Hospice executive director Renie Rule told the story behind each face featured. “Your Gifts of Kindness breathe life into memories for our patients who are experiencing their last birthday, a couple’s final trip and those families who need help with gas and other expenses. You give our families and patients memories for a lifetime, and we are so grateful,” Rule said.

For more information on Arkansas Hospice, visit https://www.arkansashospice.org.