Fiction
The Satapur Moonstone by Sujata Massey
When All is Said by Anne Griffin
Furious Hours by Casey Cep
Such a Perfect Wife by Kate White
Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips
A Brightness Long Ago by Guy Gavriel Kay
If She Wakes by Michael Kortya
The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren
The Body in the Wake by Katherine Hall Page
Non-Fiction
Howard Stern, Comes Again
Large Print
The Tale Teller by Anne Hillerman
Young Adult
Calamity by Brandon Sanderson
Children's Chapter Books
Heidi Heckelbeck Lends a Helping Hand
Juana & Luca,s Big Problems
Pokemon, Sun and Moon
Choose Your Own Adventure: Spies, James Armistead Lafayette
Children's Picture Books
Dinosaurs Explore!
Race for the Ring
Forky in Craft Buddy Day
Harold & Hog Pretend for Real!
My Fourth of July
Kiwi Cannot Reach!
Daniel Gets His Hair Cut
Click, Clack, Surprise!
Hair Love
Toy Story 4, Old Friends, New Friends
Toy Story 4, Made to Play!
DVDs
Mary Poppins Returns
The Big Bang Theory, Season 10