Once again this year the Hot Springs Village Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10483 will host Memorial Day ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m., on May 27, at CedarVale Cemetery, 200 Minorca Road. Crystal Chimes Chorus will perform several patriotic songs and a “roll call” will be done to recognize those veterans who have died this past year.

Jeff Meek, managing editor of the Hot Springs Village Voice and strong veteran supporter, will be this year’s invited speaker. The ceremony will be approximately 1 hour in length and will conclude with a 3-1-gun volley salute and “Taps.”

The public is encouraged to attend. Bring chairs or blankets for informal seating on the grounds.

VFW Post 10483 will provide water and programs. The post thanks the community for their past support and hopes to see all of you there.