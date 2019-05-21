The Crawford County Quorum Court approved two positions Monday in anticipation of the arrival of a new circuit judge.

Justices of the peace approved two new full-time bailiff positions for the Sheriff's Office during their meeting Monday. They were approved in an ordinance to appropriate additional funds and approve additional expenditures to the 2019 budget. The funding for the positions for the remainder of the year, a total of $68,563.79 from the county general fund, was approved during the county budget committee meeting that took place earlier that same night.

The positions were previously approved during the Crawford County Personnel Committee meeting that took place April 15. At this meeting, Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said he needed the bailiffs because of the addition of a third circuit court, which was approved for the county during the 2019 Arkansas legislative session. It will begin July 1.

JPs also approved an ordinance authorizing the Crawford County circuit clerk to collect passport and passport photo fees. It also ratifies the past collection of passport and passport photo fees by the circuit clerk.

The next Crawford County Quorum Court meeting is scheduled to take place June 17.