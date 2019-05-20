The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• GURSIMAR LLC, 2401 E. Sixth Ave. Date of follow-up inspection May 6. Previous violations corrected.

• Pizza Hut, 2711 S. Hazel St., Ste B. Date of inspection into complaint May 7. No violations pertaining to complaint during time of inspection.

• ABC Learning Academy #2, 6210 Dollarway Road, Ste 3. Date of inspection May 8. Establishment is okay to operate okay.