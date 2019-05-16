The Arkansas Colleges of Health Education announced Wednesday the hiring of a president to handle day-to-day operations.

According to a press release, Kyle Parker, Chief Executive Officer, hired Brian Kim as the school’s new president.

“I am thrilled to announce that we have hired Brian Kim to fill the role of president,” Parker said in the release. “We have been blessed with the opportunity to create ACHE as one of the preeminent health institutions in the country, and this is a significant step taken toward that end.”

Kim will oversee academics for the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, its future programs and the organization’s strategic plan.

Parker approached the ACHE Board at the end last of year, expressing the desire to reduce his duties and hire another employee.

“The board agreed to allow Kyle to find such a person that would bring the same passion and expertise to ACHE,” said David Craig, ACHE board chairman. “In Brian Kim, we have now found that person.”

Kim previously served as the vice president for the Department of Accreditation and associate general counsel for the American Osteopathic Association. This organization represents more than 145,000 osteopathic doctors and students in the United States.

The incoming president also served as the secretary to the Commission on Osteopathic College Association (COCA), assistant attorney general for the District of Columbia Office of the Attorney General Civil Litigation Division and was the first Asian American judge appointed to the Maryland District Court for Montgomery County, the release says.

“I look forward to continuing the accelerated momentum of the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education,” Kim said in the release. “I welcome the challenge of taking ARCOM and the new programs to the next level and look forward to working with Kyle and the outstanding faculty and staff.

“My work with COCA required me to visit osteopathic schools around the country and in a recent COCA meeting, ARCOM was referred to as the ‘Taj Mahal of medical schools,’” Kim said. “I had the opportunity to visit Fort Smith and, between my love of the outdoors and the warm welcome I have received from the community, I am humbled and excited to make Arkansas my home.”

Parker will remain CEO and work as “the visionary” for ACHE. He has been a key piece of the organization’s growth since its inception.

The CEO has previously announced the introduction of physical therapy, occupational therapy, physician assistant, residency, fellowship and master of science and biomedicine programs.

Parker’s work with ACHE has been a cornerstone of development in the Chaffee Crossing area, Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority Marketing Director Lorie Robertson has said.

A park, garden, trails, commercial facilities and several residential areas were built or are in the development process.

The school recently announced retailers who will be in the Village at Heritage, a nearby residential and commercial area that will focus on the school’s mission of promoting community and healthy lifestyles.