Village Concerts Association’s annual meeting was held April 22, in the Ponce de Leon Center.

Damon Schluese, VCA’s president, said there were three current members of the board of directors whose terms expired on April 30, the end of the association’s calendar year. Departing board members are Paul Bridges, Jeanne Meek, and Gary Sellers. Incoming board members include Darlene Garstecki, Laurie Allworth, Robert Sweeten, and Gwen Davis.

Incoming board members began their duties on May 1, and will receive their committee assignments at the regularly scheduled meeting in May.

The new board of directors executive committee includes Damon Schleuse as president, Becky Winham, 1st vice president; Ray Barber, 2nd vice president; Paul Medford, treasurer and Kathi Wastel, recording secretary The meeting followed.