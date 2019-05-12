The University of the Ozarks Chamber Choir may be heard in concert at 3 p.m., May 19, in the sanctuary of the Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines. It will be the first concert of their spring tour.

The general public is cordially invited. There is no admission fee.

University of the Ozarks is a small private liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church U.S.A. in Clarksville. The singers will be on tour throughout Arkansas and Tennessee from May 19-24.

This premiere auditioned touring ensemble is under the direction of Dr. Jonathan Ledger, assistant professor of music. They are accompanied by Bethany Qualls, adjunct instructor of piano.

The University of the Ozarks chamber singers will feature such selections as “At the Round World’s Imagined Corners” by Williametta Spencer, “How Can I Keep from Singing,” a Quaker Hymn, and “Shenandoah,” an American Folk Song to “Going Home” from “The New World Symphony,” Op, 95, by Antonin Dvorak, “Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor” by Irving Berlin, and “Homeland” by Gustav Holst.

The theme of this year’s tour program is “E Pluribus Unum” (“Out of Many, One”) and will celebrate the diverse cultures and musical genres that have always been a hallmark of this nation.