Angler Bruce Zorn and co-angler Larry Ivens took first place in their respective divisions during an April 30, Hot Springs Village Anglers’ Club “wild card” bass tournament. Zorn took the top spot for anglers with an impressive 5-bass limit weighing 14.9 pounds. One of them was a 3.9 pound bass which tied him with Craig Schilling for the big bass prize.

Kirk Bixler finished second with 5 bass at 11.6 pounds. Dave Keith finished third with 5 bass totaling 11.4 pounds.

Ivens came out on top in the co-angler division with a 5-bass limit weighing 12.3 pounds. One was a 3.8 pounder which gave Ivens the big bass award for coanglers.

Zane Williams came in second with 5 bass totaling 9.5 pounds and Paul Galfund finished in third place with 5 bass weighing in at 7.9 pounds.

This tournament had the largest number of participants that can be remembered by long-time club members, as 44 participants fished lakes Balboa, Coronado and other Village waters.