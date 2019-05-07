At the April 25 Newcomers Orientation gathering, 22 new Villagers learned about the Property Owners’ Association, Village amenities, and the wide-ranging cultural, recreational and civic opportunities that awaited them.

Six Arkansans relocated to the Village, 3 came from Missouri, 2 each from Texas, Oregon, Virginia and California, while from Wisconsin, Nebraska, Louisiana, Tennessee and Nevada came single new Villagers. All were excited about their new homes and new friends in Hot Springs Village.

The newly retired among them were looking forward to having no schedule, but were interested to learn about the fishing, hiking and the arts available in the Village.

The next newcomers’ orientation will start at 6:30 p.m. May 23 for visiting and dessert, followed at 7 by the presentation.