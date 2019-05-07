Chip Sexton — a longtime member and incumbent chairman — was reappointed Monday to the position on the Fort Smith Civil Service Commission.

Commissioner Marty Shell, seconded by Bob Cooper, moved to reappoint Sexton to the position.

Sexton asked if any other member wished to fill the position, but his question was met with multiple “Nos.” Sexton said he has served as chairman for the past five years.

According to the city website, the commission is responsible for writing and enforcing rules governing the Fort Smith police and fire departments. These outline qualifications for department applicants and examine each individual’s fitness for the position being applied for.

The commission also hears appeals by police and fire employees regarding disciplinary action.

Though there may be additional background work, Sexton said the chairman’s main responsibilities are making determinations whether certain evidence is admissible in appeals and scheduling meetings.