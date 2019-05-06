The upcoming Fort Smith Board of Directors meeting could be an expensive one with requests from the utilities, engineering, police and sanitation departments to purchase capital equipment. It will also discuss Creekmore pool prices and the collection of hotel tax from Airbnb rentals.

Parks and Recreation Director Doug Reinert presented to the board at its most recent study session the proposal to amend prices and ages for admittance to the Creekmore Park pool.

Admission is currently set at $1 for those ages 3 to 6 and $2 for those 7 and older.

If the new ordinance is approved, prices for the 2019 season will be $2 for customers 17 and younger, while legal adults pay $3. A season pass will remain $40 for a single patron and increase to $80 for a family.

It is also requesting a flat fee of $120 for a two-hour private party and $70 for a WIBIT inflatable. Both charges include a $25 refundable deposit.

According to a memo from Reinert to City Administrator Carl Geffken, the department is also asking the board to approve an amendment to the park train fee policy. It costs $0.25 to ride, but the Parks Commission decided in 2017 to pilot a “donations only” operation for the 2018 season before asking the board for formal approval.

Reinert’s memo indicates the train’s revenue increased $300 in 2018.

“It is important to note our train drivers do not turn away a citizen from enjoying a ride on the train if they do not have the $0.25 fee,” Reinert wrote. He said most people donate the money that would’ve been charged.

Four departments are asking for more than $6 million for projects and capital improvement requests.

The Police Department wants to spend a budgeted $160,000 to purchase five new Tahoes in order to keep up with the seven-year strategic plan to improve and maintain its fleet.

Interim Police Chief Danny Baker also wrote in a memo the department received a refund of nearly $26,000 for unused equipment purchases, which he would like to be moved into the patrol-small equipment account.

There are several utilities projects on the agenda to continue consent decree work. The department is also asking for approval on a $3.8 million rehabilitation project at the Lee Creek Water Treatment Plant.

According to a memo from Department Director Jerry Walters to Geffken, there are lagoons with persistent leaks the department has “been unable to remedy.” The project will consist of the installation of a concrete liner to “correct the leaking issue, allow for easier cleaning and create an overall lower maintenance system.”

Crawford Construction Co. had the lowest bid but requested on April 11 that the city not consider its bid due to an error. Daily and Woods, the city’s legal counsel, said if the company does not enter into the contract, its office and Geffken could investigate. It could also “pursue claims to recover the loss suffered by the city from the refusal of the low bidder to enter into the contract based on the low bid,” Walters wrote.

There is a possibility of the city contracting with Crossland Heavy Contractors, the second low bidder, which estimated a project cost of $4.3 million. Funding is available through the 2018 bond revenue.

The engineering department is requesting $1.2 million for neighborhood drainage improvements and sanitation is seeking approval for the purchase of a $210,000 service/lube truck. Both requests are budgeted for.

The board will also consider approving a voluntary collection agreement between the city and Airbnb to collect the 3% lodging tax.

A memo from Geffken to the board said the Advertising and Promotion Commission recently approved the agreement to ensure “all lodging entities are treated equitably and fairly.”

Geffken said in order to levy the city’s 2% sales tax, which is charged by other lodging businesses. The resolution also states the city may seek a business license from those “who rent all or part of their homes or apartments via Airbnb.”

Cities such as Fayetteville and Little Rock already approved these agreements.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B.