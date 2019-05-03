Local residents will soon have the opportunity to see the new Logan County Jail for themselves.

Logan County Judge Ray Gack said on Thursday that Circle M Construction, the construction manager for the new jail project, is currently doing "the final touches" on the facility. He anticipates the company turning over the keys to the facility, 197 S. Lowder St. in Paris, to the county sometime next week.

Guided tours of the new jail will be held there May 13-17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Gack said those interested in participating simply have to show up at the jail. A dedication ceremony for the facility will be held at 10 a.m. May 22, with tours to follow as well.

Construction on the new 100-bed jail began in November 2016, a previous Times Record article states. Biggerstaff Minden & Associates is the architect. Gack said the final cost for the overall jail project will be slightly more than $12 million. The construction of the jail is being funded by a half-cent sales tax that will eventually expire. Operational expenses are being funded by another half-cent sales tax.

The current Logan County Jail, 508 W. Grober St. in Paris, was originally built as a 24-bed facility in the late 1980s, the previous article states. It was eventually modified to hold 34 beds. It's being replaced after failing several state inspections.