Doctors in the Fort Smith region urge parents to vaccinate their children, but there is still a handful of parents who choose not to.

Fort Smith resident Paula Domer, who has chosen to not vaccinate her 3-year-old or the child she is pregnant with, estimates there are likely hundreds of parents who choose to not vaccinate their children in the region. While Domer said she and others believe it is their personal choice whether to vaccinate their children, some, like Mercy Clinic doctor and Arkansas Medical Board member Don Phillips, take issue with her and others' reasoning.

"For someone to say, 'This is my choice, my child,' they’re not just making that choice for their child. If that child gets a particular disease, that child can affect other people who are susceptible. It’s not just them," Phillips said.

Arkansas law allows parents and guardians to decline to vaccinate their children if the practice conflicts with their religious or philosophical beliefs. Some experts say the rising number of unvaccinated children contributes to the recent comeback of diseases such as measles, according to The Associated Press.

Domer said parents and guardians choose to not vaccinate their children for multiple reasons, including the number of vaccines that are recommended for children, the risk of injury and the fear of children becoming autistic or spreading the disease they've just been vaccinated for to other people.

"At this point, everyone wants to make it a vaccine issue, and at this point, it's not as much a vaccine issue as much as it is a freedom of speech and medical choice and religious freedom that’s being infringed upon in the United States," Domer said.

A U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration table of vaccines and time frames for symptoms after administration did not specify a time period for symptoms following a measles vaccine. Domer says a child can be contagious with measles for up to 21 days after administration; Phillips rejects this claim, saying children who are given this vaccine may have a runny nose and cough after administration but are not contagious.

Phillips estimates there is a one in 10,000 risk of contracting Guillain-Barre Disorder, which can be deadly, from a flu shot. This disorder is curable with proper medical treatment, he said.

Phillips also said he has seen five pregnant women die during his time as a doctor because they refused to get a flu shot.

The Services Administration table of vaccines does not list autism as a side effect of vaccines. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists seven scientific studies that show no link between the social disorder and vaccinations. Phillips said claims of autism being linked to vaccinations is "propaganda."

"And it’s unfortunate, because susceptible people who some would look at as knowledgeable would believe this kind of thing, withhold treatment, and then their child would suffer a disease from it," Phillips said.

Phillips also noted children are typically recommended 35 vaccinations. As for injuries, Domer pointed out that about $4.1 billion has been paid out over 30 years to those injured by vaccines through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, according to the Services Administration.

The risk of injury from a vaccine is about one in 1 million, according to the Services Administration.

"There’s a risk in any treatment or modality, whether it be medicine or surgery. You don’t know ahead of time if you’re going to be that one out of 10,000 people. Well, one out of 10,000 means 9,999 benefited from it. Do we withhold that from the population? No," Phillips said.

Despite the documented risks, Domer said she has no concern in not vaccinating her children. Phillips, on the other hand, believes every parent or guardian should carry through with his and other doctors' recommendation.

"Vaccines are the single biggest miracle of modern medicine," he said. "Nothing has stopped preventable death more than vaccinations — period."