The Arkansas Department of Education released the 2018 Report Cards for schools, districts, and the state last week. The reports, which are available at the Report Card tab on the My Schol Info website (https://myschoolinfo.arkansas.gov), reflect school performance for the 2017-2018 school year.

In addition to information about student achievement and growth, graduation rates, college readiness, teacher quality, school expenditures, and long-term goals, the 2018 reports feature several new components. Data about homeless students, students in foster care, gifted and talented students, and students of military families are available, as well as several new modules.

• The Growth module provides a growth score for each grade level by content and subgroup of students.

• The English Language Proficiency module provides information about the number and percentage of English learners earning a proficient score on the English Language Proficiency Assessment.

• The School Quality and Student Success module provides information about school characteristics, such as the number and percentage of students reading on grade level.

• The Cross Tab modules provide information regarding the achievement and growth of students by subgroups.

• The Long-Term Goals module provides information about the progress of schools in relation to the long-term goals set by the state.

“I encourage students, parents, educators, and community members to spend time reviewing the reports for their school and district,” ADE Commissioner Johnny Key said. “The reports, combined with other available data and information, should be used to guide conversations regarding continuous school improvement. Together, we will provide a student-focused education to all students in Arkansas.”

To assist with understanding and using the report cards, several communication tools have been developed. Available at https://bit.ly/1NdmlWt, resources include a video and several one-page documents that highlight how to access the report card and ways the report card can be used. A letter template also is available to assist schools when communicating with families and communities.

ADE welcomes feedback on the report cards. A survey is available at https://bit.ly/2Z7iPVF, and several feedback events and opportunities will be held around the state in the next couple of months.