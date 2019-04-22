Sheriff McCormick is proud to announce that due to the leadership of Steven Elrod, Chief Deputy of Corrections, several members of the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division achieved a coveted national recognition through the American Jail Association. The Certified Jail Officer is awarded to line staff and first-line jail supervisors upon the completion of a background application and an intensive three-hour examination which tests for competency and mastery of jail operation knowledge and skills at the line and first line supervisory levels. The Certified Jail Manager Certification is awarded to jail management staff upon completion of a background application and an intensive three-hour examination which tests for competency and professionalism in the field. It documents the mastery of a strong level of knowledge in the specialty and demonstrates continuing education and growth. Based upon the results of the most recent application and testing, The Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division leads the Region with the highest number of Certified Jail Officers which encompasses Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana as well as leads the state in the number of Certified Jail Managers.

Congratulations are in order for the following deputies for achieving these designations:

Chief Steven Elrod CJM

Captain Belinda Cosgrove CJM

Captain Ron Halverson CJO

Lt. Donald Ansley CJO

Lt. Shawn Stapleton CJO

Lt. Levi Jamison CJO

Lt. Chris Mcfee CJO

Sgt. Sharon Branstetter CJO

Sgt. Aaron Mann CJO

Sgt. Aaron Ball CJO

Sgt. Michael Carter CJO

Cpl. Patricia Sowell CJO

Cpl. Robert Kellogg CJO

Cpl. James Nobles CJO

Cpl. Eva Jones CJO

Cpl. Butch Tosh CJO

Cpl. Andrew Wells CJO

Cpl. Justin Whitehead CJO

Dep. Andrea Commander CJO

Dep. Sarah Harmon CJO

Dep. Jason Whitehead CJO

Dep. Karinthia York CJO