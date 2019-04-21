After back-to-back shootings with one ending in a fatality of 20-year-old Zach Geans in February, Stuttgart native Charles Banks Sr., a pastor in Lafayette, Louisiana, returned to his hometown Stuttgart to share his story in hopes to stop the violence.

A community meeting amongst local pastors was held February 18 at Lively Stone, in which Banks was in attendance. The meeting was the start of finding solutions to bring unity within the community.

Banks, a former gangster, shared with the group success stories that were working in Louisiana that could be implemented in Stuttgart. The conclusion of the meeting looked hopeful, as Pastors had set to begin work organizing a unity walk.

Banks, who grew up in the same neighborhood the homicide occurred, was then invited to speak at the Kelly Hobbs Mentoring program at Stuttgart High School the following week.

Founded by SRO Paul Colvin in collaboration with LaTaaka Harvey CEO of the Community Outreach Programs for our Youth, Colvin wanted Banks to speak life to his group of young men, many who were friends of Zach.

Sharing his story “From Crips to Christ”, Banks described his violent life in the streets, how he sold dope and how God saved him.

Though the violence had subdued in the community, Banks felt there was a generation that was forgotten. “People want to say what they want to do but we really have to get out here and do it,” said Banks. “If God gave you a task, somebody has to take the task and show love.”

Banks will be making a 6-hour drive, returning to Stuttgart, to restore hope back in a community and generation he feels may be lost. “I believe in my heart it starts with us,” said Banks. “Us leaders have to see eye-to-eye and separate religion and denomination because when violence occurs, everyone is impacted.”

The planned unity walk through Rock Island fell through. Banks decided to move forward with a vision God gave him.

“I had the opportunity to speak with a group of men at a community bible study that’s held every Thursday morning at 6:30 am at First Christian Church,” said Banks. “We talked about the violence here in Stuttgart and what we could do to help the community.”

Banks shared with them the vision God gave him, a vision to bring the community together, a 3-on-3-basketball tournament.

“They supported the vision,” said Banks. “These Godly men were willing to sponsor the event making it free to the community.”

The tournament will be held, Saturday, May 4, in the parking lot of First Christian Church, located at 921 S. Main St. in Stuttgart, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I am so appreciative of the men’s group of FCC, Rev. Don Warren and Mark Boling,” said Banks. “There will also be fun jumps, sack barrels and free food provided by John 3:16 ministries.”

The tournament will be for players in the 5th through 12th grade, with five players on a team. There will be 3 divisions, 5-6 grade, 7-8 grade and 9-12 grade. There will be 20 team registration slots and the deadline to register is April 29.

“We will have prizes for our 1st and 2nd place winners,” said Banks. “We want to sow into our children. When you sow, you reap.”

Local businesses and community leaders will also be there to offer resources to parents.

“We want the parents to come with their children,” said Banks. “Express Personal will be there, the public library, I’ve spoken with SRO Colvin of the Stuttgart Police Department and the Stuttgart Fire Department will be there also.”

Donations are being accepted and volunteers for the event are needed.

To register your team contact Lainie Hoskyn at 870-659-0089 or Frankie Amos at 870-830-3000.

For more information about the event contact Pastor Charles Banks at 337-344-9345 or Pastor Al Allen at 870-659-6608.