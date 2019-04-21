City Attorney Chuck Clawson is announcing his intention to run for Third Division Circuit Judge in the 20th Judicial District, which is made up of Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties.

Clawson has served as Conway’s City Attorney since 2014.

"My heart is in this district," Clawson said. "I was born and raised here. I want to continue to serve the community and the people that mean so much to me. I have built a reputation of treating people fairly, always following the law and doing my job efficiently and effectively. Those qualities will serve me well as your next circuit judge.”

Clawson emphasized: “One of my top priorities will be the continuation and expansion of Drug Court and Veterans Court. These specialty courts have a proven track record for rehabilitation and reducing recidivism. It is important to have, make accessible and fund these courts to provide an alternative path for deserving individuals.

“I think people deserve to have a circuit judge that is committed to them and the area. They also deserve someone who is prepared for the role, has the appropriate temperament for the position, and worked at every level of the court system.”

Clawson graduated Conway High School and, after college, worked his way through law school at American Management Corporation, where he stayed as general counsel until joining the Brazil Law Firm in Conway.

In 2008, he was hired as deputy prosecuting attorney for the 20th Judicial District. While serving under Cody Hiland, he was promoted to division chief. In his time at the prosecutor’s office, Clawson successfully prosecuted murderers, rapists and other serious felony offenders in dozens of bench and jury trials in all three counties of the district.

In 2013, he took an opportunity to serve as Conway’s deputy city attorney, for then-City Attorney and now Court of Appeals Judge Mike Murphy.

In late 2014, Clawson was unanimously appointed city attorney by the Conway City Council to complete the term of Murphy, and was later elected to his first term which began on Jan. 1, 2015.

Clawson has since been elected to a second term as Conway’s city attorney, where he advises the mayor and city council, represents the city in all legal matters and acts as prosecutor in district court.

He has served as special judge for Judge David Reynolds and is currently an adviser to an intensive probation program for drug offenders under Judge H.G. Foster in Van Buren County.

He has held elective office and leadership roles in the Arkansas Municipal League and Arkansas Bar Association.

Clawson is very involved in the community. He is a graduate of the Faulkner County Leadership Institute (class of 2007) and a session leader for Central Arkansas Youth Leadership Institute.

He has volunteered for Junior Achievement, Optimist Club, and Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County. Clawson is a life-long member of Second Baptist Church in Conway.

Clawson and his wife, Shawn, live in Conway with their four sons Zane, Caden, Case and Sam. His parents, Ed and Donna Clawson, live in Conway as well.

His two brothers, Spencer and Grant, also live and work in the district.

The Third Division Circuit Court has a docket composed mainly of criminal cases and the specialty Drug and Veterans Courts. This position has been held by his father, Ed Clawson, who is retiring from the circuit bench to run for the Second Division District judge position. The election will be held on March 3, 2020.