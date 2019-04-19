April 20

(2009)

10 Years Ago

Pat Murphy was named Market President of Arvest Bank in Conway.

Stuck on a Truck contestants were selected: Lee Hogan, Trey Renuard of Ward, Chris Davis, Pete Hoelscher, Alison Harper, Terry Odom of Des Arc, Tiffiny Rodgers, Mike Brown of Clinton, Jason Beck of Hensley, Elizabeth Sanders, Misty Anderson, Mallory Fiddler, Vernon Jones of Maumelle, Payton Garrett of Houston, Chuck Speer, Sherri Lachowsky, Alex Watts, Mike Cox of Mayflower, Allin Crawford of Vilonia, Chris Storey, Justin Bishop, Brian Allen of Vilonia, Barbi Akridge, Brad Rogers, and Jumbo Cauthen of Atkins. Alternates were Carli Porterfield of Greenbrier and Katie Huett.

(1994)

25 Years Ago

A four-member panel discussed gang violence at a meeting attended by about 200 residents at the Conway Public Schools Auditorium. The panel, which included Lt. Charles Speer of the Little Rock Police SWAT unit, Sheriff Bob Blankenship, Police Chief Tim Dailey and Conway Adult Education Probation Officer Ed Franklin, discussed the problem with street gangs in Little Rock and Conway.

The Greenbrier Gazette, a weekly newspaper published by a Pine Bluff-based media enterprise, was scheduled to print and distribute its first issue April 27. The paper would feature news in northern Faulkner County.

(1969)

50 Years Ago

Conway High School baccalaureate service was discontinued and returned to the area churches. Supt. Carl Stuart cited overcrowding in the hot gym and said each church could recognize its own seniors by whatever program they desired.

First Baptist Church Youth Choir, under the direction of Robert L. Chapman, presented “Purpose,” a contemporary musical for youth, employing folk and popular idioms.

Approximately 100 Cub Scouts, with their parents and siblings cheering them on, competed in the annual Foothills District Cub Scout Kite Derby at the Arkansas Children’s Colony.

The Rev. Jack Bean, pastor of Cadron Ridge Baptist Church, announced revival services.

(1944)

75 Years Ago

Jane and Jerry Jones celebrated their sixth birthday with a supper party at the home of their mother, Mrs. Tillman Jones, on Ash Street. Many enjoyable games were played, and prizes were won by Mary Jane Turner and Carolyn Cole.

The Colored Business League named the negro cemetery in northeast Conway “Robinson Memorial Cemetery” in honor of Col. A.P. Robinson, founder of Conway who donated the site for the cemetery.

Instruction in home canning would take place every Wednesday during the summer in the home economics department at Conway High School. The first meeting would outline the course.

(1919)

100 Years Ago

Durham & Co. advertised the Locust Avenue Frauenthal home for sale for $5,500. The eight elegant rooms included a spacious reception hall and a bathroom. The beautiful lawn was graced with stately live oaks. The home was described as “magnificent.”