Newport High School celebrated its 34th prom on Saturday, April 13th. The event was held in the cafeteria of Newport High School. The cafeteria was transformed into a sparkling amazement as the theme, A Walk In Paris 2019, was brought to life. The weather was rainy, but the ladies and gentlemen in attendance shined as bright as the sun. The students danced, laughed and enjoyed one of the last events for the 2019 Seniors. The Seniors were recognized at the end of the evening and the Prom King and Queen announced. The 2019 King and Queen crowns were given to Alex Emery and Sequoyah King.