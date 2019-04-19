Of the 44 U.S. presidents, five died in office during their first term. The dubious distinction of serving the shortest time in office goes to William Henry Harrison, who was only in office 31 days before he passed away. This leaves 39 presidents who had the chance to run for reelection. Of these 39 presidents, 21 did win reelection. Therefore, 53.8% of current or former presidents won a reelection to a second term. Across the more than 200 years of our electoral history, a little more than half of the time, the U.S. electorate has decided to stay with the known quantity of the incumbent rather than taking a chance on a person who has never had the position.

Going forward, I expect incumbent presidents to have an even greater advantage than they had in the past. Two contributing factors will lead to more frequent wins by incumbent presidents.

First, the electorate has become more polarized, which has led to candidates with more extreme views, or in Donald Trump’s case, a candidate with an unconventional approach to the job. We seemed to have moved past the days when the two candidates for office seemed very similar. Consider recent times. Barack Obama was the most liberal U.S. senator before he launched his presidential campaign. At least early on in the current primary race, the democrats that are enjoying the most support are extremist.

When one party nominates an extreme or unconventional candidate, the other side will attempt to demonize this nominee. For instance, if the democrats picked Bernie Sanders as their standard-bearer, the republicans almost exhaust the oxygen in the room screaming about how he will adopt policies that will end our country’s prosperity. For their part, the democrats will argue that President Trump is too unstable to be president. The last time around, Hillary’s campaign even questioned whether Americans should trust Trump with the nuclear codes. In short, both parties will try to demonize their opponents. This negative approach will have more success than usual because the party nominees are likely to become increasingly extreme, so these defamatory claims will seem plausible.

The second factor that will lead to more incumbent wins can be found in a psychology textbook, which teaches that frequent exposure makes a person more trusting. Too see this dynamic at work, consider primitive people who were first exposed to dogs. The dogs seemed to always be present and they did humans no harm, so people stopped seeing them as a threat. In contrast, when a jaguar came into the area for the first time, people did not know what to expect, so they were on constant guard and even a bit fearful. This insight is not only available to those of us who read psychology books. Politicians have long known that repeated exposure builds voter trust. This dynamic explains why there are so many signs on lawns during election season. Politicians want you to be familiar with their names, hoping that this repeated exposure will cause you to trust them, which in turn should increase the likelihood that you will vote for them.

Based on these two factors, Donald Trump and future incumbent presidents will have an important advantage going into reelection seasons. Voters will have seen incumbent presidents for almost four years and most of the dire claims the other party had predicted during the first campaign will have never materialized. The president is much like the dog in primitive times. Daily exposure to the incumbent president will cause voters to stop seeing the incumbent president as a serious threat. The challenger has no such advantage. When the challenger is not moderate, the opposing political party can paint this person as a danger to the American way of life. These predictions will sound believable to a cautious electorate, who has not had daily exposure to this candidate. To those who predict that Trump can never be reelected, I would say – do not be too sure.

Joe McGarrity is a professor of economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.