Fort Smith police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a conflict Thursday morning.

Police have not arrested any of the four people they believe to be involved in the incident around 4:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Towson Avenue. One man was injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police spokesperson Aric Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the man's injury was not as serious as it could have been because the wound was probably from a ricochet.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.