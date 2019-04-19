Large Print:

Redemption / David Baldacci

Adult Fiction:

13-minute murder / James Patterson

All clear / Connie Willis

Before she was found / Heather Gudenkauf

Before we were wicked / Eric Jerome Dickey

Better sister / Alafair Burke

Binding / Bridget Collins

Burnt offerings / Robert Marasco

Courting Mr. Lincoln / Louis Bayard

Deadly countdown / Margaret Daley

Deadly holiday / Margaret Daley

Department of sensitive crimes / Alexander McCall Smith

Disappearance of Winter’s daughter / Michael J. Sullivan

Ethic / Ashley Antoinette

Ethic 3 /Ashley Antoinette

Feast your eyes / Myla Goldberg

Flowers over the inferno / Ilaria Tuti

Grave ransom / Kalayna Price

Haj / Leon Uris

Miracle creek / Angie Kim

Mister / E.L. James

Normal people / Sally Rooney

Protect the innocent / Nancy Powell

Pursued / Nancy Powell

Red door / Charles Todd

Redemption / David Baldacci

Roar / Cecelia Ahern

Adult Non-Fiction:

Can’t make this stuff up / Susannah B. Lewis

Second mountain / David Brooks

Secrets of the woods / William J. Long

Shortest way home / Pete Buttigieg

Southern lady code / Helen Ellis

Vegetables illustrated / America’s Test Kitchen

World of All Souls / Deborah Harkness

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Ada Twist and the perilous pants / Andrea Beaty

Defy the fates / Claudia Gray

Genius / Leopoldo Gout

Genius: the con / Leopoldo Gout

Genius: the revolution / Leopoldo Gout

Hello stars / Alena Pitts

Line tender / Kate Allen

Lost stars / Erin Hunter

Mera tidebreaker / Danielle Page

Next great Paulie Fink / Ali Benjamin

Sawkill girls / Claire Legrand

When the sky fell on Splendor / Emily Henry

Where the heart is / Jo Knowles

DVD:

Aristocats

AXL

Bahubali 2

Bee Movie

Bolt

Can You Ever Forgive Me

Clovehitch Killer

Danny Phantom

Darkest Minds

Dead Again in Tombstone

Favourite

Fun & Fancy Free

Girls Trip

Glass

Harold & Maude

Heavy Water War

In Search of the Castaways

IP Man

Kid

Lion King

Madea’s Witness Protection

Million Dollar Duck

Moon Spinners

Mr. Peabody & the Mermaid

Night on the Galactic Railroad

Older than America

Pokemon

Poseidon Adventure

Prison Break

Sleight

Star is Born

Time Machine

Tommy Boy

Victoria

Watchmen

Music:

Honky Tonk Time Machine – George Strait

Lux Prima – Karen O

Orphee – Johann Johannsson

Still on my Mind – Dido

When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish