A man died Friday morning in Fort Smith police custody.

There was no indication that the man, Darrell K. Hays, 51, of Fort Smith, died from police action following his arrest. Officers Wes Sawyer and Joshua Johnson reportedly were involved in the arrest and have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation into the incident, police spokesperson Aric Mitchell said.

Interim Police Chief Danny Baker has handed over the incident to Arkansas State Police to investigate, according to a Police Department news release.

Officers around 12:30 a.m. Friday initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Towson Avenue and Fresno Street, according to a State Police news release. Hays was a passenger in the vehicle and was arrested based on an outstanding warrant and the possession of drug paraphernalia discovered during the course of the traffic stop, State Police say.

Fort Smith police transported Hays to the Sebastian County Detention Center, where he began to exhibit symptoms of being in medical distress. Lifesaving measures were begun and emergency medical personnel responded to the detention center to transport Hays to an area hospital, where he died shortly after arrival, according to State Police.

Hays' body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for determination of a manner and cause of death, State Police say.