YouthPartners will hold a spring salad luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

The purpose is raise funds for the Imagination Library program in Jefferson County, which provides age-appropriate books for children. Books are mailed every month directly to the child’s home (in their name), according to a news release.

“In 1996, Dolly Parton launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to benefit the children of her home county in East Tennessee,” according to the release.

YouthPartners, the United Way of Southeast Arkansas and other community leaders, reproduced this program for area preschool children from birth until their fifth birthday.

“Dolly’s vision was to foster a love of reading among her county’s preschool children and their families by providing them with the gift of a specially selected book each month. Since that time, the program has grown and is being replicated all over the world to place books in the home and and help prepare children for kindergarten,” according to the release.

“The DPIL (Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library) is a 60 volume set of children’s books beginning with the children’s classic The Little Engine That Could™. The last book they receive is Look Out Kindergarten Here I Come when they reach their 5th birthday,” according to the release.

For information on the Imagination Library, visit www.imaginationlibrary.com.

The community is invited to join YouthPartners for a variety of salads at the fundraiser. Carryout meals will be available. The tickets cost $10. For ticket information, contact Rosie Clayton at walker87clayton8@gmail.com or Linda Bateman at youthpartners@pbreynoldscenter.org. Details: 870-534-8251.