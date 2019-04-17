An investigation that began when police were called to a homicide at the intersection of Iris Street and Howard Drive on April 8 has resulted in the arrest of a Pine Bluff man on probable cause of capital murder.

Tony Warren, 20, who had been in jail on drug-related charges since the day after the shooting, was not interviewed after he asked for an attorney.

Clifton McDowell, 24, was found lying in the street near a black GMC Yukon that had several bullet holes in it, and he had what appeared to be several gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

This was the 11th homicide of the year in Pine Bluff.

Spent .45-caliber and .762 caliber shell casings were located at the intersection of Iris Street and Howard Drive.

According to a probable cause affidavit from Detective Steven Rucker, police obtained security video from two houses on Howard Drive, one of which showed a black GMC Yukon pull up to a stop sign at the intersection of Iris Street and Howard Drive.

A burgundy Chrysler 200 then pulled up alongside the Yukon. The Yukon sped off, taking a right on Howard Drive, then crashing into a vehicle in one of the yards.

The burgundy Chrysler 200 then took a left onto Howard Drive and drove past the house with the security video, and the security camera shows a very distinctive dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.

Rucker reported that during the course of the investigation, Warren was identified as the shooter by an anonymous caller, and on April 9, vice and narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 driven by Warren. The vehicle had a dent that exactly matched the one on the vehicle shown in the security video.

The detectives reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Warren was asked to step out and was detained.

During a search of the vehicle, a .45-caliber handgun and suspected marijuana were located, but the search was stopped until a search warrant could be obtained. Warren was taken to the Detective Office, where he was interviewed by Rucker.

He said he had not been in town on April 8 because he had stayed with a cousin, Cam Johnson, at the Day’s Inn in Little Rock. Detective Keith Banks called the Day’s Inn and was told that no one named Tony Warren or Cam Johnson had registered. Warren also said he had gotten the car from a cousin.

His cell phone was seized after a search warrant was obtained for it. During the search, texts were found from a female to Warren at 1:07 p.m. asking where he was; Warren replied that he was on Howard Drive.

McDowell was shot at 1:12 p.m.

Both the handgun and the spent shell casings were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to be compared, and a report from the crime lab indicated that six spent shell casings recovered from the scene matched the handgun seized from Warren’s vehicle.

Following a court hearing Monday, Warren will be held without bond pending the filing of formal charges of capital murder.